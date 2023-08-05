Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,769 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HTLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 30,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,913,000 after acquiring an additional 102,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.05. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In other news, CEO Bruce K. Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $137,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,574.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HTLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

