Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,734 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

NASDAQ RELL opened at $13.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $188.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.76. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Plante sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $271,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul J. Plante sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $271,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $98,384.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,130.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,837 shares of company stock valued at $801,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

