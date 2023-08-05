Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,189 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,863,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $339,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.08 and a 1-year high of $59.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average is $40.22.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $25,019.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,687 shares in the company, valued at $882,751.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $69,363.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,874.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $25,019.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,687 shares in the company, valued at $882,751.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,791 shares of company stock worth $1,828,091 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

