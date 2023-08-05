Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 736 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Cryoport by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,022,940 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $17,748,000 after buying an additional 201,979 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,225,174 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $21,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,892 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Cryoport by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,484,660 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,784,000 after purchasing an additional 791,037 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,689,000. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport Stock Up 0.4 %

Cryoport stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $647.12 million, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 14.54. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $45.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.15 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Cryoport from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. SVB Leerink downgraded Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cryoport from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens downgraded Cryoport from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 141,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $3,053,269.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,299 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,617.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 141,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $3,053,269.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,299 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,617.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 19,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $437,000.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,280 shares of company stock worth $3,645,207 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cryoport

(Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.