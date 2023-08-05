Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 206.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in YETI by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in YETI by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 151,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 68,844 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in YETI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YETI opened at $41.29 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. YETI had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered YETI from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

