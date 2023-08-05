Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,575 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $174,257,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BHP Group by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,033,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 230,385.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after buying an additional 691,157 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2,079.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,638,000 after acquiring an additional 600,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,512.00.

BHP opened at $59.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.58. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

