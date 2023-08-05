Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,396 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,396 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Envista by 705.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Envista by 225.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Envista by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Envista by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $43.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Envista had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVST. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

