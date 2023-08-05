Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,210 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,913 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,210 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 63,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 18,072 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 376.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CATY stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.91. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $323.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CATY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

