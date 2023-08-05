Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,750 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 495.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 533,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after acquiring an additional 443,723 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after acquiring an additional 130,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 890.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 108,909 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 82,973 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $27.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.79. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.99.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $166.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.37 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.21% and a net margin of 8.10%. Equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCFT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

