Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 36,077 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,077 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 35.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 61.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Overstock.com

In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $90,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Stock Performance

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $39.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 3.54.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $24.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Overstock.com Profile

(Free Report)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

