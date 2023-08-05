Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,659 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,607.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after acquiring an additional 261,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,761,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 538.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 128,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 108,535 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 141,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 100,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,132,000 after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,948.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $114.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.49. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $210.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

