Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,933 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Xerox by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 172,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 53,560 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Xerox by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Xerox by 1.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xerox by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 220,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 14,392 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:XRX opened at $15.58 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.68.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Xerox had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -58.14%.

Insider Transactions at Xerox

In related news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,406.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

