Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,774 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $3,633,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,285,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $4,631,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 196.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.40. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

