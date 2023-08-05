Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,333 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,333 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RDNT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 4.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RadNet by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in RadNet by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in RadNet by 19.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of RDNT opened at $33.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at RadNet

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.34 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $301,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 323,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,746,603.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $301,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 323,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,746,603.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $622,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 303,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,441,418.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,113. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About RadNet

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.