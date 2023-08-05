Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,463 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,463 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

In other news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN opened at $89.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.15 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.37.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $991.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

