Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,637 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Artivion were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Artivion by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Artivion by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Artivion by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Artivion by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Artivion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday.

Shares of AORT opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $675.67 million, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $83.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Matthew A. Getz sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $100,504.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Matthew A. Getz sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $100,504.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 16,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $248,198.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,724 shares in the company, valued at $530,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

