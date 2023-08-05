Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,410 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,686,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 3,875.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 149,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VITL stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $506.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 0.60. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.51 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

