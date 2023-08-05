Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,825 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,854 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Barclays decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.71.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $139.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.34 and its 200-day moving average is $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 332.31, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

