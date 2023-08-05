Waleed H. Hassanein Sells 7,500 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.06, for a total transaction of $697,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,944,464.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 8.3 %

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $80.26 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -84.48 and a beta of 1.46.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TMDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,390,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 265,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,362,000 after buying an additional 111,328 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

