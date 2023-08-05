WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,363 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 12,686,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,564,000 after buying an additional 2,752,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,739,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,239,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,904,000 after buying an additional 51,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in WestRock by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,218,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,487,000 after buying an additional 563,357 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on WestRock from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

WestRock Price Performance

WRK opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.86%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

