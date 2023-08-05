Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,841 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Wolfspeed by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Wolfspeed by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,424,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on WOLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.13.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Wolfspeed Profile

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.53. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

