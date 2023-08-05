Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,214,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,971,000 after buying an additional 61,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 45,753 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 53,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,265,000 after purchasing an additional 20,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 193,169 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cars.com news, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $124,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,876.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $124,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,876.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $274,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,578.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,090 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Stock Performance

NYSE:CARS opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $22.84.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.97 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CARS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.85.

Cars.com Profile

(Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

