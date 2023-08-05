Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,988,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,212,000 after buying an additional 1,033,135 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

ALK opened at $46.74 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.15.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

In other news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

