Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.73.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 1.2 %

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $113.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.49. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $683.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.10 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 34.23%.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $100,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,396.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

