Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trustmark by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,299,000 after purchasing an additional 131,993 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trustmark by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,946,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,265 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Trustmark by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,689,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,807,000 after purchasing an additional 79,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trustmark by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,506,000 after purchasing an additional 33,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after acquiring an additional 246,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TRMK opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.79. Trustmark Co. has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.96 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Trustmark’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMK shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Trustmark from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trustmark news, Director Richard H. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,289.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

