Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter valued at about $6,267,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 181.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,056,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,732,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,401 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 27.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,046,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,799,000 after acquiring an additional 830,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.81.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

Shares of TWO stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $20.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -352.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $51,477.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 93,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,210.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $84,277.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,829.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $51,477.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 93,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,210.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $289,831. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Two Harbors Investment

(Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.