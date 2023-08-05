Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 44.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,026,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after acquiring an additional 620,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after acquiring an additional 141,780 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $5,777,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,077,000 after buying an additional 119,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,764,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,938,000 after buying an additional 105,991 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $73.38 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gibraltar Industries

In other news, Director James B. Nish sold 4,963 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $281,352.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at $678,919.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

