Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 24.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in XPEL by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in XPEL by 259.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in XPEL by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in XPEL by 1.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPEL alerts:

Insider Transactions at XPEL

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 19,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,491,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,181,408 shares in the company, valued at $163,605,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $357,918.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,680,320.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 19,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,491,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,181,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,605,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,212 shares of company stock worth $9,184,935. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPEL Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.13 and a 1 year high of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.41. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.91.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. XPEL had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.86 million. Research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPEL

(Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.