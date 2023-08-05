Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,787 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in City were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in City during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in City by 141.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in City during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in City by 80.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in City by 214.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get City alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sharon H. Rowe sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $34,961.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,921.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sharon H. Rowe sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $34,961.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,921.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

City Stock Performance

City Announces Dividend

CHCO opened at $97.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.55. City Holding has a 1-year low of $82.53 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. City’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of City from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

City Profile

(Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.