Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RL. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 26,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,187.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 44,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 41,259 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE RL opened at $131.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.71. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,132,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

