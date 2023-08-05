Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 4th quarter worth about $10,584,000. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 715,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Veradigm Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $13.50 on Friday. Veradigm Inc. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $19.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veradigm Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Veradigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veradigm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

(Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.