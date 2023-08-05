Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ KALU opened at $78.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 125.35 and a beta of 1.32. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $56.79 and a 1 year high of $97.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.21 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. Analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 488.89%.

Insider Transactions at Kaiser Aluminum

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 4,727 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $376,978.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KALU. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.