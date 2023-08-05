Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $751,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,758 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PANW. TheStreet raised Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.56.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 8.1 %

PANW stock opened at $218.32 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88. The firm has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.62 and its 200-day moving average is $208.57.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $6,255,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at $227,892,881.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,258 shares of company stock valued at $43,386,718 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile



Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

