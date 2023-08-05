Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $801,000 Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,687,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,712,000 after purchasing an additional 59,258 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 291,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 40,791 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 28,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -37.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

