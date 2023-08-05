Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $818,000 Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,238 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 658.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NCLH. Truist Financial cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $17.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 674.16%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 926,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,084,752.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 358,511 shares of company stock worth $6,654,392. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.