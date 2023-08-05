Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $825,000 Stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Standex International by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 755 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total value of $106,039.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,204 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,120 in the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Standex International Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SXI. StockNews.com began coverage on Standex International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $155.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.60. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $80.88 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $188.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

Standex International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

