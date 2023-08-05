Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $843,000 Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,387 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,617,000 after purchasing an additional 744,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,561,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,467,000 after purchasing an additional 153,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,247,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,897,000 after purchasing an additional 279,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Xencor by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,979,000 after acquiring an additional 103,991 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xencor

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 33,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $877,286.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,137.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xencor Stock Up 3.6 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XNCR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.54. Xencor had a negative net margin of 142.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $45.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

