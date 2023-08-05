Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $853,000 Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Griffon by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Griffon by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Griffon by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.18. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.86 million. Griffon had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.77%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

