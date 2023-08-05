Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $862,000 Stock Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,260 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWBI. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 65.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Mark A. Paup acquired 5,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,613.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 15,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $160,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,883.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Paup acquired 5,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,809 shares in the company, valued at $351,613.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,675 shares of company stock valued at $292,496 and sold 434 shares valued at $4,785. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.68 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 9.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

