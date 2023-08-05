Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $870,000 Stock Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 304.1% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in St. Joe in the second quarter worth $82,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in St. Joe in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in St. Joe in the first quarter worth $132,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $60.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.29. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

In other news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,588.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,595.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 100,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $6,114,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,095,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,204,285.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez bought 1,200 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.49 per share, with a total value of $54,588.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,595.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 589,100 shares of company stock worth $35,812,340 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of St. Joe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

