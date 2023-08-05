Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $887,000 Stock Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $2,505,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,007.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $97,154.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,652.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,007.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oxford Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

OXM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $105.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $123.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.04.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.10 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

