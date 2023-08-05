Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

ALEX opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.84. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is -135.38%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

