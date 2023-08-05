Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Middlesex Water by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter worth $625,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $79.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $96.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.10%.

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $45,964.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,484 shares in the company, valued at $597,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Middlesex Water from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

