Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,193 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NBTB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,959 shares in the company, valued at $992,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $48.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

