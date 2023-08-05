Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $884,000 Investment in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Elme Communities during the first quarter worth $478,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at $595,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at $654,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new position in Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at $1,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Elme Communities stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.09 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. Elme Communities has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -313.04%.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Elme Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.