Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1,341.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 806,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,205,000 after acquiring an additional 750,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth $15,124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 197.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 498,672 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 111.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,776,000 after acquiring an additional 371,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,004,000 after purchasing an additional 291,456 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HTH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Hilltop Trading Down 0.4 %

Hilltop Announces Dividend

Hilltop stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $34.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilltop news, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $46,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $294,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

