Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2,379.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 97.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

HAIN stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $455.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

