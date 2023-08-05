Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Trupanion by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Trupanion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.69. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.81 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,976,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

