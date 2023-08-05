Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 11,318.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VSTO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Vista Outdoor Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE VSTO opened at $30.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.33. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $693.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 23.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradford E. Crandell sold 3,954 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $104,227.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 4,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $115,453.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford E. Crandell sold 3,954 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $104,227.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,390 in the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

