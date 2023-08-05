Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,515,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,401,000 after purchasing an additional 151,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,738,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,972,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,432,000 after purchasing an additional 453,726 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,227,000 after purchasing an additional 716,294 shares during the period.

SMTC stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.33 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $236.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMTC. Northland Securities began coverage on Semtech in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Craig Hallum began coverage on Semtech in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

